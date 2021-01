DRUID Attracts $2.5M Financing in Round Led by GapMinder

DRUID, a local startup specialized in developing chatbots, has attracted new financing totaling $2.5 million in a financing round led by investment fund GapMinder with $2.2 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]