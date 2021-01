JLL: Office Market in Romania Drops 36% in 2020

The office market in Romania contracted 36% in 2002 from a record level of 470,000 square meters registered in 2019, to just 300,000 sqm, real estate consultancy company JLL Romania said in a report Tuesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]