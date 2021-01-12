 
Romaniapress.com

January 12, 2021

Producers in Tarnava Mare area organised in associative structure to carry on "Flavours of our neighbourhood" Project
Jan 12, 2021

Producers in Tarnava Mare area organised in associative structure to carry on "Flavours of our neighbourhood" Project.

Producers from the Tarnava Mare area, who participated in the EU funded home delivery of traditional food baskets "Flavours of our neighbourhood" / Bucate din vecinatate Project, initiated by the Women's Neighborhood Association of Saschiz through the Local Action Group (LAG) Dealurile Tarnavelor, decided to set up an associative structure in order to be able to continue to sell their products, after the non-reimbursable financing ended. "The number of orders has increased a lot in recent months, especially before the holidays, and we have come to the conclusion that in order to continue the project, as the grant is over, the producers need to partner up, to move forward together. Some of the producers who took part in the creation of the "Flavours of our neighbourhood" short food chain have now set up the Dealurile Tarnavelor Cooperative. They were joined by other producers who did not take part in the initial project but wanted to be part of this concept. For us, at least from the perspective of the Local Action Group (LAG) Dealurile Tarnavelor and the funding we provide for local development, it was a success and a joy, because we had in our strategy the measure to create short food chains, as well as the measure of associative structure. And the two measures have been complementary and a real support for the producers in our area," said the representative of Tarnava Mare LAG, Florentina Calugar. According to her, through this cooperative, the producers will be able to jointly sell the products and will thus be able to continue the project of delivering the baskets with traditional products from the Tarnava Mare area. "For the time being, they are delivering in the Sighisoara and Targu Mures area, but there are also requests from other localities in the country, especially the neighboring ones, Brasov and Sibiu. And it means that if they manage their common products very well, they will be able to get their products to other places as well," said Florentina Calugar. The "Flavours of our neighbourhood" project, initiated by the Saschiz Women's Neighborhood Association through the Local Action Group (LAG) Dealurile Tarnavelor, was funded by European funds, and it proved to be a visionary one for the emergency period generated by the new coronavirus pandemic, as orders were far above expectations. The "Flavours of our neighbourhood" project had a non-reimbursable value of 60,000 euros, and its role was to set up a peasant basket, which would bring together products from as many producers in Tarnava Mare as possible, for the development of short food chains, between producers and consumer.AGERPRES(RO - author: Dorina Matis, editor: Oana Popescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

BT Analyst: Household Saving Rate At Record High In 2020, Averaging 16.9% In Jan-Sept Under Pandemic Impact The household saving rate reached on average 16.9% (a record high) between January and September 2020, higher by 2.3 percentage points compared with the average recorded in 2019, stated Andrei Radulescu, macroeconomic analysis director with Banca (...)

Dacia Market Share In Romania Grows To 32.4% End-2020 Romanian carmaker Dacia, owned by France's Renault, saw its market share on the local market growing to 32.4% at the end of 2020, compared with 30% at the end of 2019, the company said Tuesday.

President Iohannis: 2021 will be the year of returning to a normal life. I will be vaccinated publicly on January 15th We are at the beginning of an extremely important year for Romania’s economic development, President Klaus Iohannis said Tuesday evening during a press conference at the Cotroceni Palace. “We have two major directions. On the one hand, we must stop the pandemic, on the other hand, we must (...)

Iohannis: It is sad what happened at the Capitol; I am involved in furthering partnership with the US President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that he was determined to get involved in taking the Romania-US strategic partnership further and called last week's violence against the Capitol as a "sad" event. "American democracy is a very solid one and it will outlive this stage, but (...)

President Iohannis: Mass vaccination is the only solution to return to normality sooner Mass vaccination against COVID-19 is the only solution to return to normality as soon as possible, President Klaus Iohannis told a press conference on Tuesday. "Mass vaccination is the only solution to get back to normal as soon as possible and to resume safely all the activities that we (...)

Gheorghita: Appointment platform for the second stage of vaccination will be operational from January 15 The chairman of the National Committee for the Coordination of Activities on Vaccination Against SARS-CoV-2, Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita, announced on Tuesday that the appointment platform for the second stage of vaccination will be operational from January 15, 3:00 p.m. “Regarding the appointment (...)

ACAROM: Romania Car Production Drops 10.67% YoY To 438,107 Units In 2020 Car production in Romania reached 438,107 units in 2020, 10.67% fewer than 490,412 units in 2019, data from Romania’s carmakers association ACAROM showed Tuesday.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |