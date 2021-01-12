HealthMin Voiculescu: The pandemic can be stopped by vaccination in six to nine months
Jan 12, 2021
Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu underlined on Monday that the pandemic can be stopped by vaccination in six to nine months and that, in order to earn time, the imposed sanitary rules must be observed. “By following the rules, we can earn time and save the lives of the most vulnerable,... The (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]