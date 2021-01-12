Adriana Iordan joins the SeedBlink team as VP of Product Management & Marketing

Adriana Iordan joins the SeedBlink team as VP of Product Management & Marketing. Adriana Iordan joins SeedBlink team starting January 2021 as VP of Product Management and Marketing. Adriana comes with over 15 years of experience in areas such as Fintech and software development, globally, for companies such as ePayment, Avangate, 2checkout, and Verifone. In her previous (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]