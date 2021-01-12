RO environment minister: Timber tracking system SUMAL to be ready at the end of January

The new version of the Automated System for Timber Tracking SUMAL will be ready on January 31, environment minister Tanczos Barna told television station Antena 3 in an interview. "At the end of the month, on January 31, the system is ready. Data will be uploaded into the system," the minister (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]