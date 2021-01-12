BT Analyst: Romania’s GDP May Grow 2.5% In 2020-2022 Due To 6.7% Increase In Productive Investments

BT Analyst: Romania’s GDP May Grow 2.5% In 2020-2022 Due To 6.7% Increase In Productive Investments. Romania’s economy may see an annual average growth of 2.5% between 2020 and 2022, backed by a 6.7% increase in productive investments, against the backdrop of a favorable evolution in 2019, real financing costs staying at a reduced level and implementing the programs launched by the European (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]