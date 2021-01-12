 
Coronavirus/3,697 new cases of COVID-19, over 23,000 tests performed in past 24 hrs, 16,881 deceased.

As many as 3,697 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, following the conduct of more than 23,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports Tuesday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states. As of Tuesday, 676,968 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. Of these, 605,045 people were declared cured. Nationwide, 5,048,928 tests have been processed so far. Of these, 23,667 were performed in the last 24 hours, 14,971 based on case definition and medical protocol and 8,696 on request. Also, since the last information made by the GCS, the results of 569 tests processed before the last 24 hours and transmitted by 12 January have been reported. As many as 8,783 people with COVID-19 are admitted to health facilities, of whom 1,073 are in intensive care, the GCS says. On Romania's territory, 31,401 people confirmed with infection with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 8,799 are in institutional isolation. Moreover, 52,071 people are in quarantine at home, and 122 are in institutional quarantine. A further 156 deaths - 105 men and 51 women - were recorded in the past 24 hours due to infection with the novel coronavirus, the GCS says. Three deaths were recorded in the age category 30 - 39 years, two in the age category 40 - 49 years, nine in the age category 50 - 59 years, 36 in the age category 60 - 69 years, 69 in the age category 70 - 79 years and 37 in the category over 80 years. The GCS shows that 147 of the deaths occurred in patients with comorbidities, one patient had no comorbidities, and no comorbidities had been reported to date. The total number of deaths in people infected with the novel coronavirus has reached 16,881. In the last 24 hours, the law enforcement have fined 4,426 people worth 842,175 lei, as a result of violating the provisions of Law 55/2020 on certain measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COFID-19 pandemic.AGERPRES(RO - authors: Eusebi Manolache, Mihai Stoica, editors: Mihai Simionescu, Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)

