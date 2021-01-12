Vodafone Romania finalized the delivery of tablets for students within the auction initiated by the Ministry of Education



Vodafone Romania finalized the delivery of tablets for students within the auction initiated by the Ministry of Education.

By the end of last year, Vodafone Romania delivered to the county school inspectorates all the 108,327 tablets connected to the Internet, as provider within the auction coordinated by the Ministry of Education and Research; To these add other several tens of thousands of tablets which Vodafone (...)