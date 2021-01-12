E-distribuție Banat invested 127 million lei in 2020 for grid modernization, to the benefit of over 916,000 consumers



E-distribuție Banat invested 127 million lei in 2020 for grid modernization, to the benefit of over 916,000 consumers.

The value of last year’s projects adds to the 3.24 billion lei of investments made by E-Distribuţie Banat from privatization (2006) until 2019 Last year, the company developed the distribution infrastructure with almost 250 kilometers of new and modernized network, on low and medium voltage (...)