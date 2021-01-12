Restart Energy and Interlink Capital Strategies (USA) announce green energy joint venture

Restart Energy and Interlink Capital Strategies (USA) announce green energy joint venture. Joint Venture Objectives: 500 MW of renewable energy projects worth $500 million by 2025 Acquisition and project development of 100 MW annually Expansion into the US market for the RED Blockchain Energy Platform First fully sustainable green energy supplier in Romania Restart Energy, one of the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]