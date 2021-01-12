Antitrust Body Fines ALB Romania, 16 Leasing Firms EUR8.4M For Exchange Of Commercially Sensitive Information

Antitrust Body Fines ALB Romania, 16 Leasing Firms EUR8.4M For Exchange Of Commercially Sensitive Information. Romania's Competition Council on Tuesday said it has fined the association of financial companies in Romania (ALB) and 16 member companies a total RON41.2 million (nearly EUR8.47 million) for breaching antitrust laws, by participating in an exchange of commercially sensitive (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]