January 12, 2021

State of alert in Romania extended by 30 days from January 13
Jan 12, 2021

The Romanian government approved at a meeting on Tuesday extending by 30 days the state of alert in Romania from January 13. According to a governmental press statement, the decision on extending the state of alert and establishing measures to be applied during it to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic was adopted as placed on the agenda of the government meeting. The measures to contain and control SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infections, concrete conditions of application and the recipients of these measures, as well as the public institutions and authorities that implement or monitor the application of the measures during the alert state provided for in annexes 1-3 to the new draft decision are in their essence similar to those in force and included in annexes 1 - 3 to Government Decision 1065/2020. "These include measures to prevent and control SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infections, as well as non-medical measures that have been shown to be effective and efficient worldwide, such as wearing a mask and reducing physical interaction between people. Thus, in accordance with Article 5 (2) d) of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as subsequently amended and supplemented, in public spaces, commercial spaces, modes of public transport and at work, the mandate to wear a protective mask that covers the nose and mouth will stay in place, " according to the substantiation note. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

