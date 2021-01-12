Iohannis: It is sad what happened at the Capitol; I am involved in furthering partnership with the US



President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that he was determined to get involved in taking the Romania-US strategic partnership further and called last week's violence against the Capitol as a "sad" event. "American democracy is a very solid one and it will outlive this stage, but it is sad what happened at the Capitol. We all saw the images there, but the new Administration will effectively take over its responsibilities and I am determined to get involved in leading the partnership further, to strengthen it and make it more functional, efficient and visible to all. We still obviously need very good political contacts, we need co-operation on security and NATO and we need economic co-operation. That is why I will get involved, and I am convinced that the new government will follow my lead," Iohannis told a news conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. AGERPRES (RO- author: Oana Ghita editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)