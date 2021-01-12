 
Romaniapress.com

January 12, 2021

Iohannis: It is sad what happened at the Capitol; I am involved in furthering partnership with the US
Jan 12, 2021

Iohannis: It is sad what happened at the Capitol; I am involved in furthering partnership with the US.

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that he was determined to get involved in taking the Romania-US strategic partnership further and called last week's violence against the Capitol as a "sad" event. "American democracy is a very solid one and it will outlive this stage, but it is sad what happened at the Capitol. We all saw the images there, but the new Administration will effectively take over its responsibilities and I am determined to get involved in leading the partnership further, to strengthen it and make it more functional, efficient and visible to all. We still obviously need very good political contacts, we need co-operation on security and NATO and we need economic co-operation. That is why I will get involved, and I am convinced that the new government will follow my lead," Iohannis told a news conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. AGERPRES (RO- author: Oana Ghita editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Adrian Volintiru Revoked As Chief Executive Officer Of Romgaz The Board of Directors of Romania's state-owned natural gas producer Romgaz Medias (SNG.RO) on Wednesday revoked Adrian Volintiru from the position of Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Farmaceutica Remedia Buys Back 10% Of Its Own Shares In RON6.4M Deals Pharmaceutical distributor Farmaceutica Remedia Deva (RMAH.RO) said Wednesday in a stock market report that Valentin Norbert Tarus, the company’s CEO and majority shareholder, and SC Tarus Media SRL, a company 51% held by Norbert Tarus and 49% by Ashton Monica Manuela, sold 10.6 million shares (...)

Outgoing US ambassador Zuckerman awarded Romania's Star medal On Wednesday, President Klaus Iohannis signed a decree for the decoration of outgoing US ambassador to Romania Adrian Zuckerman (photo L). According to the Presidential Administration, as a sign of “high appreciation for the entire activity carried out during his term in Romania, as well as for (...)

Nuclearelectrica To Get $1.3M Non-Refundable Grant From US-TDA To Identify, Assess Potential Nuclear Sites In Romania Romanian nuclear power plant operator Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) said Wednesday in a stock market report that it would receive a non-refundable grant of $1.3 million from US-TDA that aims to fund the cost of services required in connection with the delivery of technical assistance related to (...)

Government approves the minimum gross salary for 2021 at 2,300 lei per month The Government approved, on Wednesday, the normative act establishing the minimum gross salary for 2021 at 2,300 lei per month, Prime Minister Florin Citu announced. “We approved the normative act which establishes the minimum salary for 2021, you already know, at 2,300 lei. I know that there (...)

ENGIE Romania Completes Acquisition Of Photovoltaic Park In Harghita County ENGIE Romania, the largest player on the Romanian natural gas distribution and supply market, has completed the acquisition of a photovoltaic park, consisting of two farms, with a total installed capacity of 9.3 MW.

Press Release: Cristiana Belodan, Oxygen's new Strategy & Transformation Director Cristiana Belodan, one of the top Romanian executives in advertising, joins Oxygen as Strategy & Transformation Director. Her responsibilities include integrating all resources under the company’s new positioning as a full-service agency, developing and strengthening Oxygen’s services, as (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |