President Iohannis: Mass vaccination is the only solution to return to normality sooner. Mass vaccination against COVID-19 is the only solution to return to normality as soon as possible, President Klaus Iohannis told a press conference on Tuesday. "Mass vaccination is the only solution to get back to normal as soon as possible and to resume safely all the activities that we have greatly missed in the past year. The success of the vaccination campaign also reflects into the recovery of the economy and the avoidance of deep crises, the effects of which can leave deep traces in society, education and the economy," said the head of state. He added that it was "essential" that this vaccination campaign be successful, "so that we can achieve immunization of the population at the national level." On the same occasion, Iohannis announced he would take the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, January 15, in a public event. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]