 
Romaniapress.com

January 12, 2021

President Iohannis: Mass vaccination is the only solution to return to normality sooner
Jan 12, 2021

President Iohannis: Mass vaccination is the only solution to return to normality sooner.

Mass vaccination against COVID-19 is the only solution to return to normality as soon as possible, President Klaus Iohannis told a press conference on Tuesday. "Mass vaccination is the only solution to get back to normal as soon as possible and to resume safely all the activities that we have greatly missed in the past year. The success of the vaccination campaign also reflects into the recovery of the economy and the avoidance of deep crises, the effects of which can leave deep traces in society, education and the economy," said the head of state. He added that it was "essential" that this vaccination campaign be successful, "so that we can achieve immunization of the population at the national level." On the same occasion, Iohannis announced he would take the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, January 15, in a public event. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Adrian Volintiru Revoked As Chief Executive Officer Of Romgaz The Board of Directors of Romania's state-owned natural gas producer Romgaz Medias (SNG.RO) on Wednesday revoked Adrian Volintiru from the position of Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Farmaceutica Remedia Buys Back 10% Of Its Own Shares In RON6.4M Deals Pharmaceutical distributor Farmaceutica Remedia Deva (RMAH.RO) said Wednesday in a stock market report that Valentin Norbert Tarus, the company’s CEO and majority shareholder, and SC Tarus Media SRL, a company 51% held by Norbert Tarus and 49% by Ashton Monica Manuela, sold 10.6 million shares (...)

Outgoing US ambassador Zuckerman awarded Romania's Star medal On Wednesday, President Klaus Iohannis signed a decree for the decoration of outgoing US ambassador to Romania Adrian Zuckerman (photo L). According to the Presidential Administration, as a sign of “high appreciation for the entire activity carried out during his term in Romania, as well as for (...)

Nuclearelectrica To Get $1.3M Non-Refundable Grant From US-TDA To Identify, Assess Potential Nuclear Sites In Romania Romanian nuclear power plant operator Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) said Wednesday in a stock market report that it would receive a non-refundable grant of $1.3 million from US-TDA that aims to fund the cost of services required in connection with the delivery of technical assistance related to (...)

Government approves the minimum gross salary for 2021 at 2,300 lei per month The Government approved, on Wednesday, the normative act establishing the minimum gross salary for 2021 at 2,300 lei per month, Prime Minister Florin Citu announced. “We approved the normative act which establishes the minimum salary for 2021, you already know, at 2,300 lei. I know that there (...)

ENGIE Romania Completes Acquisition Of Photovoltaic Park In Harghita County ENGIE Romania, the largest player on the Romanian natural gas distribution and supply market, has completed the acquisition of a photovoltaic park, consisting of two farms, with a total installed capacity of 9.3 MW.

Press Release: Cristiana Belodan, Oxygen's new Strategy & Transformation Director Cristiana Belodan, one of the top Romanian executives in advertising, joins Oxygen as Strategy & Transformation Director. Her responsibilities include integrating all resources under the company’s new positioning as a full-service agency, developing and strengthening Oxygen’s services, as (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |