Anti-COVID vaccination campaign/ 15,257 persons vaccinated in past 24 hours. The National Committee for the coordination of the COVID vaccination campaign informs that 15,257 people received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in the past 24 hours, according to the data provided by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP), through the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations application. According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, 140,447 people have been vaccinated so far. In the past 24 hours, 56 common and minor reactions were recorded in those vaccinated, of which 20 local reactions, 36 systemic reactions. As of December 27, 2020, 484 common and minor reactions were recorded at the level of vaccination centres, out of which 193 local reactions with pain at the injection site; 291 systemic reactions (fever, headache, myalgia, arthralgia, asthenia, urticaria allergies); and one reaction is still under investigation. The programme of vaccination centres ends at 8.00 pm, which is why the number of vaccinations performed between 5.00pm and 8.00pm will be reflected in next day's report. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mirela Barbulescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]