Iohannis: Reforms can no longer wait. President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that reforms can no longer wait and that this year the foundations for a healthy settlement of the Romanian society must be laid. "Reforms can no longer wait. 2021 is the year in which the foundations of a healthy resettlement of the Romanian society must be laid," the head of state said at a news conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. He also underscored the need for the COVID-19 epidemic to end. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]