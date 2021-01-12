President Iohannis: 2021 will be the year of returning to a normal life. I will be vaccinated publicly on January 15th



We are at the beginning of an extremely important year for Romania’s economic development, President Klaus Iohannis said Tuesday evening during a press conference at the Cotroceni Palace. “We have two major directions. On the one hand, we must stop the pandemic, on the other hand, we must (...)