The chairman of the National Committee for the Coordination of Activities on Vaccination Against SARS-CoV-2, Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita, announced on Tuesday that the appointment platform for the second stage of vaccination will be operational from January 15, 3:00 p.m. “Regarding the appointment (...)