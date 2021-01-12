BT Analyst: Household Saving Rate At Record High In 2020, Averaging 16.9% In Jan-Sept Under Pandemic Impact

BT Analyst: Household Saving Rate At Record High In 2020, Averaging 16.9% In Jan-Sept Under Pandemic Impact. The household saving rate reached on average 16.9% (a record high) between January and September 2020, higher by 2.3 percentage points compared with the average recorded in 2019, stated Andrei Radulescu, macroeconomic analysis director with Banca (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]