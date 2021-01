Dacia Market Share In Romania Grows To 32.4% End-2020

Dacia Market Share In Romania Grows To 32.4% End-2020. Romanian carmaker Dacia, owned by France's Renault, saw its market share on the local market growing to 32.4% at the end of 2020, compared with 30% at the end of 2019, the company said Tuesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]