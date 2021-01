Volume of newly leased office space in Romania drops 2.35 times in 2020

Volume of newly leased office space in Romania drops 2.35 times in 2020. The total volume of office spaces traded in Romania last year dropped by 36% compared to 2019, to 300,000 sqm, according to the real estate consultancy firm JLL. Furthermore, the volume of office space traded in new deals (new demand) plunged by 2.35 times to only 120,000 sqm. The plunge (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]