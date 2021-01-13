Romanian grain trader links Constanta port to western border by railway

Romanian grain trader links Constanta port to western border by railway. Romanian grain trader Transylvania Invest, controlled by the Gorban family from Arad, set up a partnership with the independent railway operator Express Forwarding to facilitate the transport of cereals and other merchandise from the west of the country to Constanta port. They will jointly (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]