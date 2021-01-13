Head of licensing in RO financial markets regulator ASF fired for irregularities
Jan 13, 2021
Head of licensing in RO financial markets regulator ASF fired for irregularities.
Romania's financial markets regulator ASF employees may have deliberately included serious errors in official documents presented to the Board. There are suspicions that those errors were aimed at helping the supervised entities targeted by those documents to challenge decisions that would have (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]