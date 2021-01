Romania’s Q3 GDP, higher than initially reported

Romania's statistics office INS revised the GDP contraction in Q3 to 5.7% from 6.0% under the first estimate. The GDP decline in the first nine months was adjusted accordingly to 5% from 5.1% previously. The INS also reviewed the GDP deflator for Q3, which reflects the dynamics of the prices