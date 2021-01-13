State's bond issues push the total trading value on Bucharest Stock Exchange to all-time high

State's bond issues push the total trading value on Bucharest Stock Exchange to all-time high. The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced an all-time high trading value in 2020, when the total transactions carried out through its platform reached RON 18.3 bln (EUR 3.77 bln). The previous record had been set in 2007 when the total trading value was 14.68 bln (close to EUR 4.4 bln at (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]