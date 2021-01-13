Romania's president will get vaccine publicly as second vaccination stage starts on January 15

Romania's president will get vaccine publicly as second vaccination stage starts on January 15. Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis said he would get the COVID-19 vaccine publicly on January 15 to mark the start of the second phase of the country’s vaccination campaign. He added that he wouldn’t have sent the right message by getting vaccinated before the medical personnel, G4media.ro (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]