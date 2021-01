Parts of Bucharest hit by power blackout

Parts of Bucharest hit by power blackout. Part of the electricity consumers in northeastern Bucharest (District 2) experienced a temporary power outage with a duration of at least half an hour on January 12 (11:14 AM). The blackout was caused by the failure of a 220/110 kV electricity transformation station operated by Transelectrica.