Romanian Forex Market Ends 2020 with Average Daily Transactions of EUR1.47B. The foreign exchange market in Romania was animated in 2020 and registered an average daily transaction volume of EUR1.47 billion, 10.2% lower than in 2019, central bank data showed. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]