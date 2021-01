Romania Postpones Euro Adoption Calendar on Heightened Macroeconomic Imbalances

Romania Postpones Euro Adoption Calendar on Heightened Macroeconomic Imbalances. Romania will postpone yet again setting a calendar for euro adoption as the country doesn't meet convergence criteria and faces heightened macroeconomic imbalances due to the pandemic, the finance ministry said in a letter to parliament at the end of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]