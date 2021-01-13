President Iohannis sends Justice Minister request for Calin Popescu-Tariceanu's criminal investigation

President Iohannis sends Justice Minister request for Calin Popescu-Tariceanu's criminal investigation. President Klaus Iohannis sent today to Justice Minister Stelian Ion the request for the start of the criminal investigation of former Prime Minister and former Senate Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu. "President Klaus Iohannis sent on Wednesday to Justice Minister the request for the criminal prosecution of Calin Constantin Anton Popescu-Tariceanu, former Prime Minister between December 29, 2004 - December 22, 2008, for the deeds that are the subject to criminal case No. 668/P/2019 of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice - National Anti-corruption Directorate - Section for the combat of crimes classified as corruption crimes, for bribe-taking, a crime provided for by Article 28. (1) of the Criminal Code in connection to Article 6 and Article 7 letter a) of Law No. 78/2000 on the prevention, tracking and sanctioning of corruption deeds, with the enforcement of Article 5 of the Criminal Code. Proceedings shall be initiated as per law requirements, having regard to the request of the Prosecutor General, pursuant to the provisions of Article 109 paragraph (2) of the Constitution of Romania, republished, of Law No. 115/1999 on ministerial accountability, republished, with subsequent amendments and additions, and taking into account the Constitutional Court's ruling No. 270/2008," the Presidential Administration informs. The National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) asked on Monday the General Prosecutor's Office to notify President Klaus Iohannis for the start of the criminal investigation of Calin Popescu-Tariceanu for bribe taking during his term as Prime Minister. According to DNA, the request takes into account that, at this moment, there are aspects supporting the reasonable suspicion that the person whose criminal investigation is requested would have received, indirectly, between 2007 - 2008, from the representatives of an Austrian company benefits worth 800,000 US dollars as payment for consulting services. "In exchange, he has allegedly exercised his duties so that a series of government decisions would be adopted in favor of the company. The amount of 800,000 US dollars representing a commission from the value of the payments made by the Romanian government to the company would have been used to the benefit of the dignitary in order to cover expenses of his electoral campaign, being wired on fictitious contracts concluded with several offshore companies," the investigators claim. DNA said the case was built in 2018 by joining three criminal cases, one of which was taken over at the request of Austrian judicial authorities. Subsequently, criminal probes were carried out into facts and other persons, including a businessman sent to court. Calin Popescu-Tariceanu rejects all the accusations of the anti-corruption prosecutors, stating that the Romanian government made no payments to the respective company during the time he served as Prime Minister. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor : Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Adrian Volintiru Revoked As Chief Executive Officer Of Romgaz The Board of Directors of Romania's state-owned natural gas producer Romgaz Medias (SNG.RO) on Wednesday revoked Adrian Volintiru from the position of Chief Executive Officer of the company.



Farmaceutica Remedia Buys Back 10% Of Its Own Shares In RON6.4M Deals Pharmaceutical distributor Farmaceutica Remedia Deva (RMAH.RO) said Wednesday in a stock market report that Valentin Norbert Tarus, the company’s CEO and majority shareholder, and SC Tarus Media SRL, a company 51% held by Norbert Tarus and 49% by Ashton Monica Manuela, sold 10.6 million shares (...)



Outgoing US ambassador Zuckerman awarded Romania's Star medal On Wednesday, President Klaus Iohannis signed a decree for the decoration of outgoing US ambassador to Romania Adrian Zuckerman (photo L). According to the Presidential Administration, as a sign of “high appreciation for the entire activity carried out during his term in Romania, as well as for (...)



Nuclearelectrica To Get $1.3M Non-Refundable Grant From US-TDA To Identify, Assess Potential Nuclear Sites In Romania Romanian nuclear power plant operator Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) said Wednesday in a stock market report that it would receive a non-refundable grant of $1.3 million from US-TDA that aims to fund the cost of services required in connection with the delivery of technical assistance related to (...)



Government approves the minimum gross salary for 2021 at 2,300 lei per month The Government approved, on Wednesday, the normative act establishing the minimum gross salary for 2021 at 2,300 lei per month, Prime Minister Florin Citu announced. “We approved the normative act which establishes the minimum salary for 2021, you already know, at 2,300 lei. I know that there (...)



ENGIE Romania Completes Acquisition Of Photovoltaic Park In Harghita County ENGIE Romania, the largest player on the Romanian natural gas distribution and supply market, has completed the acquisition of a photovoltaic park, consisting of two farms, with a total installed capacity of 9.3 MW.



Press Release: Cristiana Belodan, Oxygen's new Strategy & Transformation Director Cristiana Belodan, one of the top Romanian executives in advertising, joins Oxygen as Strategy & Transformation Director. Her responsibilities include integrating all resources under the company’s new positioning as a full-service agency, developing and strengthening Oxygen’s services, as (...)

