Average net earnings up by 2 pct in November, to 3,411 lei

Average net earnings up by 2 pct in November, to 3,411 lei. The average gross nominal earnings in November were 5,565 lei, by 113 lei (+ 2.1%) higher than in October 2020, while the average net nominal value rose to 3,411 lei, on the increase compared to the previous month, by 68 lei (+ 2%), according to data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). According to the quoted source, the highest values of the average net nominal earnings were registered in IT service activities (including information service activities), respectively 8,273 lei, and the lowest in hotels and restaurants (1,668 lei). "In November 2020, in most activities in the economic sector, the level of average net earnings increased compared to the previous month due to the granting of occasional bonuses (quarterly, annual bonuses, the 13th salary or for outstanding results), rights in kind and monetary aid, amounts from net profit and other funds (including securities). The increases in average net earnings were also due to the resumption of activity of certain economic agents, of production achievements or higher receipts (depending on contract/projects)," mentions the INS.AGERPRES(RO - author: Nicoleta Banciulea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]