COVID-19: Romania receives first batch of Moderna vaccines. The first batch of 14,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Romania on Tuesday evening, January 12. The doses will be stored at the Cantacuzino National Institute in Bucharest. Then, they will be distributed to regional and vaccination centers in the following days, the official