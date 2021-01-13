Farmaceutica Remedia Buys Back 10% Of Its Own Shares In RON6.4M DealsPharmaceutical distributor Farmaceutica Remedia Deva (RMAH.RO) said Wednesday in a stock market report that Valentin Norbert Tarus, the company’s CEO and majority shareholder, and SC Tarus Media SRL, a company 51% held by Norbert Tarus and 49% by Ashton Monica Manuela, sold 10.6 million shares (...)
Outgoing US ambassador Zuckerman awarded Romania's Star medalOn Wednesday, President Klaus Iohannis signed a decree for the decoration of outgoing US ambassador to Romania Adrian Zuckerman (photo L). According to the Presidential Administration, as a sign of “high appreciation for the entire activity carried out during his term in Romania, as well as for (...)