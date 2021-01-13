 
January 13, 2021

GCS: 4.424 new cases of COVID-19 in Romania; over 32.000 tests done in past 24 hours
A number of 4,424 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, following 32,000 nation-wide tests, said the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Wednesday. These are cases that did not have a positive test prior, GCS informs. Until Wednesday, throughout (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Adrian Volintiru Revoked As Chief Executive Officer Of Romgaz The Board of Directors of Romania's state-owned natural gas producer Romgaz Medias (SNG.RO) on Wednesday revoked Adrian Volintiru from the position of Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Farmaceutica Remedia Buys Back 10% Of Its Own Shares In RON6.4M Deals Pharmaceutical distributor Farmaceutica Remedia Deva (RMAH.RO) said Wednesday in a stock market report that Valentin Norbert Tarus, the company’s CEO and majority shareholder, and SC Tarus Media SRL, a company 51% held by Norbert Tarus and 49% by Ashton Monica Manuela, sold 10.6 million shares (...)

Outgoing US ambassador Zuckerman awarded Romania's Star medal On Wednesday, President Klaus Iohannis signed a decree for the decoration of outgoing US ambassador to Romania Adrian Zuckerman (photo L). According to the Presidential Administration, as a sign of “high appreciation for the entire activity carried out during his term in Romania, as well as for (...)

Nuclearelectrica To Get $1.3M Non-Refundable Grant From US-TDA To Identify, Assess Potential Nuclear Sites In Romania Romanian nuclear power plant operator Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) said Wednesday in a stock market report that it would receive a non-refundable grant of $1.3 million from US-TDA that aims to fund the cost of services required in connection with the delivery of technical assistance related to (...)

Government approves the minimum gross salary for 2021 at 2,300 lei per month The Government approved, on Wednesday, the normative act establishing the minimum gross salary for 2021 at 2,300 lei per month, Prime Minister Florin Citu announced. “We approved the normative act which establishes the minimum salary for 2021, you already know, at 2,300 lei. I know that there (...)

ENGIE Romania Completes Acquisition Of Photovoltaic Park In Harghita County ENGIE Romania, the largest player on the Romanian natural gas distribution and supply market, has completed the acquisition of a photovoltaic park, consisting of two farms, with a total installed capacity of 9.3 MW.

Press Release: Cristiana Belodan, Oxygen's new Strategy & Transformation Director Cristiana Belodan, one of the top Romanian executives in advertising, joins Oxygen as Strategy & Transformation Director. Her responsibilities include integrating all resources under the company’s new positioning as a full-service agency, developing and strengthening Oxygen’s services, as (...)

 


