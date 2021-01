Kromberg & Schubert leased 2,000 sq.m. office space in Vox Technology Park

Kromberg & Schubert leased 2,000 sq.m. office space in Vox Technology Park. German wire harness systems supplier for the automotive industry Kromberg & Schubert leased 2,000 square meters of office space in Vox Technology Park from Timisoara. Kromberg & Schubert is one of the most important automotive suppliers from Romania, with three factories in Arad, Sibiu (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]