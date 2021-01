Dacia’s Global Sales Down 30% To 520,765 Units In 2020

Dacia’s Global Sales Down 30% To 520,765 Units In 2020. Romanian carmaker Automobile Dacia, owned by French group Renault, saw a 30% decline in its worldwide sales, down to 520,765 vehicles, per company data, as quoted by Ziarul Financiar (ZF). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]