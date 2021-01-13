UK Entities Providing Banking, Payment Services In Romania Need Romania Central Bank's Authorization To Continue Local Activity

UK Entities Providing Banking, Payment Services In Romania Need Romania Central Bank's Authorization To Continue Local Activity. The activity of entities from the United Kingdom, including those authorized in Gibraltar, which notified the provision of banking, payment and electronic money services in Romania, through branches/agents/distributors or directly, has ceased on lack of an authorization granted by the National (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]