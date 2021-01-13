Press Release: Cristiana Belodan, Oxygen’s new Strategy & Transformation Director

Cristiana Belodan, one of the top Romanian executives in advertising, joins Oxygen as Strategy & Transformation Director. Her responsibilities include integrating all resources under the company's new positioning as a full-service agency, developing and strengthening Oxygen's services, as (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]