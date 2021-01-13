Nuclearelectrica To Get $1.3M Non-Refundable Grant From US-TDA To Identify, Assess Potential Nuclear Sites In Romania

Nuclearelectrica To Get $1.3M Non-Refundable Grant From US-TDA To Identify, Assess Potential Nuclear Sites In Romania. Romanian nuclear power plant operator Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) said Wednesday in a stock market report that it would receive a non-refundable grant of $1.3 million from US-TDA that aims to fund the cost of services required in connection with the delivery of technical assistance related to (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]