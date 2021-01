ENGIE Romania Completes Acquisition Of Photovoltaic Park In Harghita County

ENGIE Romania Completes Acquisition Of Photovoltaic Park In Harghita County. ENGIE Romania, the largest player on the Romanian natural gas distribution and supply market, has completed the acquisition of a photovoltaic park, consisting of two farms, with a total installed capacity of 9.3 MW. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]