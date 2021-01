Farmaceutica Remedia Buys Back 10% Of Its Own Shares In RON6.4M Deals

Farmaceutica Remedia Buys Back 10% Of Its Own Shares In RON6.4M Deals. Pharmaceutical distributor Farmaceutica Remedia Deva (RMAH.RO) said Wednesday in a stock market report that Valentin Norbert Tarus, the company’s CEO and majority shareholder, and SC Tarus Media SRL, a company 51% held by Norbert Tarus and 49% by Ashton Monica Manuela, sold 10.6 million shares (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]