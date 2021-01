Romania’s external debt up EUR 10.2 bln in Jan-Nov

Romania’s external debt up EUR 10.2 bln in Jan-Nov. Romania's total external debt, public and private, increased by EUR 10.2 billion in the first 11 months of 2020 to a total of EUR 119.9 bln. The direct public debt reached EUR 51.6 bln, 31.8% more compared to the end of last year, according to data published on Wednesday by Romania's National (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]