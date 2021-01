Foreign direct investments in Romania shrink by 60% in Jan-Nov

Foreign direct investments in Romania shrink by 60% in Jan-Nov. The net direct investments of non-residents in Romania fell by some 60% in the first 11 months of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, to EUR 1.84 billion, according to Romania's National Bank (BNR). The decline was driven mainly by strong net FDI outflows in February (EUR 1.4 bln, before (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]