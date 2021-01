Romania’s current account gap doubles in November

Romania's current account (CA) deficit roughly doubled to EUR 1.08 billion in November, from EUR 530 million in the same month of 2019, according to Romania's National Bank (BNR). For the whole January-November period, the CA gap edged up by only 1.1% year-on-year, to EUR 9.76 bln (4.8% of