Board dismisses CEO of Romanian state-owned gas producer Romgaz. The Board of Directors of Romanian state-owned gas producer Romgaz (SNG) dismissed the company’s CEO Adrian Volintiru, according to a report sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Wednesday, January 13. Deputy general manager Daniel Corneliu Pena will temporarily take over the CEO’s duties (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]