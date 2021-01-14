EC clears Kingspan’s takeover of Steel division from Romanian group TeraPlast

The European Commission (EC) approved on January 12 the sale of TeraSteel and Wetterbest, part of Romanian industrial group TeraPlast, to the Irish group Kingspan. The deal still pends approval by the Serbian Competition Commission, as it involves the TeraSteel division in Serbia.