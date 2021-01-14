Covid-19: Romanians traveling to Austria need to fill in pre-travel clearance form

Covid-19: Romanians traveling to Austria need to fill in pre-travel clearance form. Starting January 15, all travelers entering Austria will need to register electronically in advance and fill in a pre-travel clearance (PTC) form, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) announced. The form is available in English here and in German here. They will have to show the confirmation of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]