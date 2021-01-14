MedLife CEO Sells 300,000 Company Shares For RON3.4MMihai Marcu, Chief Executive Officer and majority shareholder of private medical services provider MedLife, sold a total 300,000 shares in the company on January 11, 2021, within a transaction worth RON3.4 million, according to calculations by Ziarul Financiar, based on a report published (...)
President Iohannis: Most schools will reopen on February 8President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that most schools will reopen on February 8, adding that it is a return to the system that takes into account local developments in the COVID-19 pandemic. “The subject was whether or not we open schools for in-person learning, and I can tell you... The (...)
OMV Petrom Hydrocarbon Output Drops 7.6% YoY In 4Q/2020OMV Petrom (SNP.RO), the largest Romanian oil and gas company, said Thursday in a report that its total hydrocarbon production stood at 140,200 boe/day in the fourth quarter of 2020, lower by 7.6% compared with the same period in 2019, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (...)
Eurostat: House Prices In Romania Down 2.6% Quarter-On-Quarter In 3Q/2020Romania registered the second largest decline in house prices in the European Union in the third quarter of 2020, of 2.6%, compared with the second quarter of 2020, after Cyprus (-4.8%) and ahead of Italy (-2.5%) and Croatia (-0.6%), data from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European (...)