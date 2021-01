Traffic on Otopeni Airport Down to 4.4 Million People in 2020

Traffic on Otopeni Airport Down to 4.4 Million People in 2020. Only 4.4 million passengers passed through the Otopeni (Henri Coanda) Airport in Bucharest in 2020, compared with almost 15 million in 2019. The decline therefore stood at 70%, reflecting the disastrous impact of the pandemic on the travel (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]